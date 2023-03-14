2023 March 14 11:13

Port of Helsinki сargo traffic reached an all-time high in 2022

After the difficult times of the pandemic, 2022 brought an all-time cargo record for the Port of Helsinki, and the recovery of passenger traffic got off to a good start, according to the company's release.

After years of losses caused by the pandemic, the upturn in traffic brought the Port of Helsinki’s turnover close to its pre-pandemic level. The result was just short of positive, as the Port, like everyone else, was affected by the drastic increase in costs.

In 2022, a total of 15.2 million tonnes of goods were transported via the Port of Helsinki group. The volume grew more than the market at large. The total number of passengers at the Port of Helsinki was 8.1 million, doubling from the previous year.

A particular focus during the year was on continuity management; how the Port of Helsinki, as a critical operator, together with other operators, can maintain its resilience in the future.