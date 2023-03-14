2023 March 14 11:23

Operation of new terminal in Pevek (Chukotka) to begin in 2026

Image source: Telegram channel

Allocations for the terminal construction to exceed RUB 27.6 billion

The operation of a new terminal in the port of Pevek (Chukotka) is to begin in 2026. Port fleet of the terminal will ensure its year-round operation, according to the post of Chukotka Autonomous Region’s Industrial Policy Department on its Telegram channel.

“The territory of Chukotka is an essential part of the Northern Sea Route where year-round commercial shipping will be organized in the future. The construction of a new terminal in the port of Pevek at Cape Nagleynyn is on the list of projects implementation of which will improve transport access to the region and to its production fields. The project foresees deployment of port fleet for a year-round operation. The new terminal is to begin operation in 2026,” reads the statement.

Over the next four years, RF Government will spend over RUB 27.5 billion on building a new seaport terminal in Pevek. The terminal will have new cargo berths and hydraulic engineering facilities. The allocations will let the Baimsky field reach its design production capacity. The new terminal will be able to handle up to 2 million tonnes of metal produced there.

Commercial seaport of Pevek located in the Chaunskaya Bay of the East Siberian Sea welcomes all types of vessels. It is the key point ensuring support of Chaunsky and Bilibinsky Districts of Chukotka, the region with no railways or highways. The port development is foreseen by the large-scale programme of comprehensive Arctic development. Throughput of port Pevek in 2022 rose by 35%, year-on-year, to 380 thousand tonnes

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

According to the plan, the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to reach 80 million by 2024, 150 million tonnes by 2030, 220 million tonnes – by 2035.