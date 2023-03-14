2023 March 14 10:41

CMA CGM to launch a new service connecting Bangladesh and India with the Gulf

CMA CGM to launch BIGEX service, the fastest and only direct service connecting Bangladesh to the Gulf markets, according to the company's release.

BIGEX features are the following:

Service start with m/v "HONG AN" voy. 0UW01W1MA, ETA Chittagong April 5th, 2023

Frequency: Weekly

Fleet: 3 vessels of 1,700 TEU

Rotation: Chittagong, Colombo, Mangalore, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Chittagong

Connection opportunities via Colombo, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Nhava Sheva and Mundra with CMA CGM services calling Europe, Africa and America



