CMA CGM to launch a new service connecting Bangladesh and India with the Gulf
CMA CGM to launch BIGEX service, the fastest and only direct service connecting Bangladesh to the Gulf markets, according to the company's release.
BIGEX features are the following:
Service start with m/v "HONG AN" voy. 0UW01W1MA, ETA Chittagong April 5th, 2023
Frequency: Weekly
Fleet: 3 vessels of 1,700 TEU
Rotation: Chittagong, Colombo, Mangalore, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Chittagong
Connection opportunities via Colombo, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Nhava Sheva and Mundra with CMA CGM services calling Europe, Africa and America