2023 March 14 09:21

Potential volume of Belorussian cargo to be handled in Russian ports estimated at 30 million tonnes per year

As of today, 19 ports of Russia handle foreign trade cargo of Belarus

The potential volume of Belorussian cargo to be handled in Russian ports is estimated at 30 million tonnes per year, The Ministry of Transport and Communication of Belarus told IAA PortNews. As of today, 19 ports of Russia in the Baltic, Azov, Caspian and Black Sea basins handle foreign trade cargo of Belarus. The bulk of Belorussian cargo is handled by Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Rostov-on-Don, Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Astrakhan and Olya.

At the same time, the Ministry says there are “bottlenecks” in the railway port infrastructure towards the southern ports of Russia, hence certain economic restrictions on building up the cargo traffic.

According to the Ministry, the intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Belarus signed in December 2022 creates legal conditions for the operation of ships flying the flag of Belarus on the inland waterways of the Russian Federation and, accordingly, flying the flag of Russia on the inland waterways of Belarus. The agreement provides new logistical opportunities for Belarus. Belarus is also interested in welcoming of Russian shipowners into its market. At the same time, the issue of creating a joint merchant fleet is not yet on the agenda.