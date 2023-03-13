2023 March 13 17:17

Reach Subsea and Equinor sign strategic three-year frame agreement

Reach Subsea ASA has been awarded a three-year frame agreement with Equinor for work on the Norwegian continental shelf and internationally to 2026, according to the company's release.

The frame agreement covers all core activities for Reach Subsea, including installation support, seabed intervention and all forms of subsea surveys and monitoring. Reach Subsea also announces the award of the first call-off under the frame agreement with Equinor for a gravimetry survey campaign at four Equinor operated gas fields in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea.

The work will include utilization of the high-end technology from Reach Subsea’s monitoring group, formerly known as Octio. The activities will be performed from the newly acquired ROV survey/light construction vessel Viking Reach The work will have a duration of approximately two months and will start in the second quarter of 2023.

The call-off includes options for additional work within the capacity of the frame agreement and the vessel will be mobilized with one SROV Survey ROV plus one work class ROV and hull mounted survey equipment for this purpose.

Reach Subsea ASA Group offers subsea services as a subcontractor and/or directly to end clients.