2023 March 13 17:12

Suez Canal posts daily record of transiting vessels

​Adm. Ossama Rabiee, Suez Canal Authority’s Chairman announced that navigation through the Canal has recorded an unprecedented record number in terms of daily transits achieving the highest number of vessels transiting the Canal by 107 vessels from both directions with a net tonnage amounting to 6.3 million tons with no waiting time, according to Suez Canal Authority's release.

56 vessels are heading southbound with a net tonnage of 3.4 million tons, while 51 vessels are heading North through the new waterway with a net tonnage of 2.9 million tons.



On top of the transitting vessels' list, among the Southbound convoy, the mega vessel "EVER GIFTED", labeled as one of the biggest container vessels in the world. "Ever Gifted" transited the Canal heading from Greece to Malaysia with 223 thousand tons of Cargo on board.



Meanwhile, sailing under the flag of Hong Kong, the container ship “COSCO SHIPPING UNIVERSE”, transited the Canal on top of the Northbound convoy heading from Singapore to Greece with 232 thousand tons of cargo on board.



Today, the Canal navigation traffic witnessed the transit of different types of mega vessels as 25 container ships, 28 bulk carriers, 33 tankers, 6 car carriers, and 15 other vessels varying from multi-purpose vessels to general cargo, etc, transited the Canal.