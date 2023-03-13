2023 March 13 16:28

Russia’s exports in 2022 rose by almost 20%, year-on-year

Imports fell by 12%

Russia’s foreign trade in 2022 rose by 8.1%, year-on-year, to $850.5 billion. Exports increased by 19.9% to $591.5 billion while imports fell by 12% to $259 billion, according to the statistics published by the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

In 2022, exports of mineral fuel, crude oil and petroleum products surged by 42.8% to $383.7 billion, imports rose by 5.3% to $2.5 billion. So, the overall turnover totaled $386.2 (+42.4%, year-on-year).

Turnover of food and agricultural commodities totaled almost $77 billion (+10%) including $41.2 billion of exports (+14.8%) and $35.7 billion of imports (+4.9%).

Imports of fertilizers surged 2.09 times to $351.6, exports — by 54.3% to $19.3 billion with the overall turnover totaling $19.6 billion (+55%).

According to the statement, FCS has resumed partial publication of customs statistics on the country’s foreign trade on the 40th day after the reported period.