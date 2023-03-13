2023 March 13 18:34

Yilport Gavle - Stockholm shuttle runs up to 700 meters long trains

Between YILPORT Sweden terminals, YILPORT Gävle and YILPORT Stockholm Nord, a train shuttle run three trains per week, with plans to increase to four. During the autumn and winter of 2022, YILPORT expanded the initial configuration of its train shuttle from 540 meters to 630 meters, according to the company's release.

The railway between Gävle and Rosersberg is electrified and equipped with a dual-track system. It provides optimal conditions for longer container trains and sustainable intermodal transport. YILPORT's investment in more frequent and longer trains results in reduced emissions per container transport.



Currently, container trains with a length of 700 meters make up less than one percent of the daily departures in terms of freight traffic in Sweden. With an increased capacity and higher frequency, YILPORT's train shuttle enables cargo to be transported closer to the end customer in the Stockholm region. This results in shorter last-mile deliveries by truck and hence is better for the environment.



YILPORT intermodal terminal in Stockholm Nord is strategically located close to the Stockholm-Malardal region, Sweden's single largest consumer market. For the third year in a row, the logistics hub Stockholm Nord was recently named "Growth Location of the Year" by Intelligent Logistik. The intermodal terminal in Rosersberg is prepared for the longer train sets of the future with four tracks of 750 meters each and all-electric RMG cranes.