2023 March 13 18:14

HPC carries out technical due diligence for Hapag-Lloyd’s participation in J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC) has performed the technical due diligence for Hapag-Lloyd as a basis for investment in a share of J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited (JMBPL), according to the company's release.

The participation involves 12 port terminal & logistic facilities in India and enhances Hapag-Lloyd’s engagement in the terminal sector in attractive growth markets. JMBPL provides broad industry-focused logistics sector coverage to cater to future growth opportunities.

Its diverse portfolio includes infrastructure, technology, logistics, and integrated services, enabling physical and digital coverage of India-based supply chain. Through its participation in JMBPL, Hapag-Lloyd aims at further strengthening its position in the attractive Indian market and jointly developing new business opportunities.

As an investor, Hapag-Lloyd wished to obtain an independent opinion from an internationally recognized consultant regarding the feasibility of an investment in the development of JMBPL. HPC was commissioned to support the participation process by conducting on-site inspections of the port facilities and carrying out technical due diligence. This provided sound insight to support decision making in the investment process.

Hamburg Port Consulting operates as a logistics consulting company, specialising in strategy and transformation services for the ports, terminals, and rail sectors. Since its establishment in 1976, the Hamburg- based consulting company has delivered more than 1,750 projects across 135 countries spanning six continents along the entire port project development cycle. HPC employs about 100 domain experts with a background as terminal operators, software engineers, logistics managers, transport economists and mathematicians. As a subsidiary of the Hamburg Port and Logistics Corporation (HHLA), HPC has its roots in port handling of container, breakbulk and multipurpose, as well as hinterland operations.