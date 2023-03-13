2023 March 13 13:41

PSA Sines orders six automated Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes from Konecranes for Phase III terminal expansion

PSA Sines, the Portuguese subsidiary of PSA International, will for the first time venture into Automated Rubber-Tired Gantry (aRTG) systems with the purchase of six electric-powered aRTGs from Konecranes. The cranes will be delivered in Q1 2024, according to the company's release.

The fully automated cranes will improve efficiency, performance predictability and safety at PSA Sines as well as support the terminal’s expansion plans. When its new phase is completed, the terminal will almost double its annual handling capacity from 2.3 to 4.1 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units).

The new aRTGs will have the capability to stack up to five containers, instead of only three with straddle carriers. Truck handling and exceptions will be managed via a Remote Operating Station (ROS) for increased safety, by minimizing man-machine interaction.



The new state-of-the-art equipment will reinforce PSA Sines’ position as one of the main ports of the Iberia Peninsula and contribute towards the company’s sustainable goals by reducing its carbon footprint.



PSA Sines is the operator of the largest container terminal of Portugal. With an installed capacity of 2.3 MTEUS and a quay wall extension of 1.350 meters and a draft of 16.5 meters, it is the only terminal in Portugal with the capacity to receive the world’s largest container vessels. Currently, PSA Sines is undergoing expansion. When completed, the terminal will increase its annual handling capacity to 4.1 MTEUS.

PSA Sines is also the largest employer of Alentejo Litoral region, with a talented and experienced workforce of 1,200 employees. PSA Sines, the preferred Atlantic gateway to Europe.

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2022, Group sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. The Group has approximately 16,500 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.