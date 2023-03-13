2023 March 13 11:42

Port of Oakland calls for zero emissions, cargo-handling plans

The Oakland Board of Port Commissioners approved an environmental ordinance at its Thursday, March 9 meeting. The Port law includes requiring tenants that operate cargo-handling equipment (CHE) to create a plan for converting CHE to zero-emissions, according to the company's release.



Port of Oakland tenants have until December 31, 2023, to create a cargo-handling equipment conversion plan. The ordinance will allow the Port to work collaboratively with its business partners to support an efficient and timely transition to zero emissions.



As a public agency and tidelands trustee, the Port has certain responsibilities to address public and worker health and safety, as well as to protect and enhance the public’s environmental resources and assets through clean-up, prevention of further contamination, regulatory compliance and stewardship.



Port tenants’ CHE conversion plans will promote the Port’s vision, as outlined in the Port of Oakland Seaport Air Quality 2020 and Beyond Plan. Port environmental staff will review the plans annually for accountability, transparency, and partnering in support of tenants as they implement their plans.

Since the first adoption of the Environmental Ordinance in 2015, federal, state, and local environmental liability laws and toxic clean-up standards have continued to evolve. The updated ordinance reflects the adoption of new laws and regulations and new or updated plans adopted by the Port Board.



The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.