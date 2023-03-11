2023 March 11 10:22

Valenciaport port hosts the 3rd ‘TuComex’ Congress on foreign trade

The event has brought together shipping companies, shippers, freight forwarders, carriers

The Port of Valencia, a strategic ally of exporting companies, explained the services and programmes of support for the logistics community and the business fabric



The Clock Building of the Port of Valencia hosted the 3rd edition of the ‘Tucomex’ Congress on foreign trade. An event that has brought together professionals covering the entire value chain of logistics activity such as shipping companies, shippers, freight forwarders, carriers.



The conference was opened by the CEO of TuComex, Cristina Peña and the head of Commercial and Clients of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), Cristina Rodríguez. The representant of PAV gave a presentation of the services and infrastructures of Valenciaport, Europe’s leading port in terms of container traffic in the Mediterranean area. In addition, the Port of Valencia is the best connected in Spain, which offers a competitive advantage for export companies in its area of influence.



Nuria Lacaci, general secretary of the Spanish Shippers’ Association; Lluis Rosa, president of the ATEIA Freight Forwarders’ Association in Valencia; José Manuel Martínez, vice-president of the Spanish Transport Association; and Ana Cartagena, head of Sales in Spain at Maerks, among others, also took part in the conference.