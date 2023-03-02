2023 March 2 12:22

Schedule reliability dips slightly M/M in January 2023

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 138 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including January 2023.

While schedule reliability continued to increase for much of 2022, in January 2023 there has been a M/M decline of -3.8 percentage points to 52.6%. Despite this decrease, schedule reliability in January 2023 was considerably higher than in the previous two years, with the Y/Y increase at 22.2 percentage points. The average delay for late vessel arrivals on the other hand continued to improve, as it has for much for 2022, with the latest figure at 5.26 days, a M/M drop of -0.24 days.

Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier in January 2023 with 58.3%, followed by MSC with 57.7%. There were 3 more carriers with schedule reliability of over 50%. The remaining carriers all had schedule reliability of 40%-50%. ZIM was the least reliable carrier in January 2023 with schedule reliability of 41.0%.

All top-14 carriers recorded a M/M decline in schedule reliability in January 2023, with Hapag-Lloyd recording the smallest decline of a marginal -0.4 percentage points. Wan Hai was the only carrier with a double-digit decline of -15.4 percentage points. All carriers except for Hamburg Süd recorded double-digit Y/Y improvements in schedule reliability in January 2023.