2023 March 2 11:24

MOL unveils marine debris collection ship and demonstrates coastal debris collection device on the coast of Bali, Indonesia

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that on March 1, on the coast of Bali, Indonesia, it unveiled a marine debris collection ship and conducted demonstration of a coastal debris collection device, which it purchased through PT MOL Blue Ocean Indonesia, a wholly owned subsidiary of the MOL Group.



The marine debris collection ship and coastal debris collection device both feature conveyor belts that collect debris from the water and along the shore.

Starting with a demonstration of marine debris collection in Bali, Indonesia-an island nation like Japan-MOL aims to commercialize the technology and started a feasibility study of the business model for actual introduction of a marine debris collection ship in Vietnam.