2022 November 20 14:42

Frank G. Olsen steps down as CEO of Inchcape Shipping Services

Frank Olsen has stepped down as CEO of Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) effective the 30th of November 2022. Frank will support the transition and handover process and be available to the Company for a period going forward and will also remain an investor in the Company.



Frank Olsen has contributed to the company over the last 7 years and has built a solid foundation for future growth through his professionalism, dedication, and passion for the industry and for ISS.



ISS has appointed a new CEO, Philippe Maezelle who joins the Company on the 1st of December 2022. Philippe is an international business leader with strong executive transformation experience across the professional services industries. His previous experience includes CEO of Alfred H Knight, Executive Member at International SOS and DHL.