2022 November 18 11:37

Hyundai Heavy Industries wins nine CES 2023 innovation awards with its next generation technology in Green Energy and Mobility

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group announced that it has won nine awards at CES 2023 Innovation Awards for its next generation technologies. This achievement recognizes HHI Group's continued dedication to bringing world-class innovation.

CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition held by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which honors products with outstanding technologies and innovation ahead of CES, the world's largest IT and consumer electronics trade show held January in Las Vegas, USA.



Following are the details of seven selected HHI Group's award-winning products and solutions:

Korea Shipbuilding & Outshore Engineering (KSOE): Hyundai Intelligent (Hi)-GAS+, an LNG fuel supply management system based on AI autonomous ship navigation; Hi-eco Electric Propulsion System (EPS), a next-generation electric propulsion system for ships

Hyundai Electric: Complex Energy Management System (CEMS), an industrial complex energy management system; GREENTRIC ECO 170kV GIS, eco-friendly high-voltage circuit breakers

Hyundai Doosan Infracore: XiteSafety, a construction site safety management platform

Hyundai Energy Solutions: HYUNDAI Mobility Solar, a solar energy mobility solution

Avikus: NeuBoat, an autonomous navigation solution for recreational boats

KSOE won the award for its AI and big data-based fuel supply management system, which offers optimal operational efficiency for LNG-powered ships, and its next-generation electric propulsion system for ships, which combines the technologies of HHI Group's three shipbuilding subsidiaries.

Hyundai Electric, a motor and generator manufacturing company under HHI Group, received awards in three categories, for two of its products, which are eco-friendly high voltage circuit breaker and industrial complex energy management system. These award categories are Smart Cities, Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy.

Hyundai Doosan Infracore, HHI's construction equipment manufacturer affiliate, was honored for its advanced construction site safety management platform technology, which prevents collisions between equipment and workers, while Hyundai Energy Solutions, a solar energy unit of HHI Group, received awards in two categories for its electric vehicle solution that integrates solar technology.

In the field of autonomous navigation technology, Avikus, a company of HHI Group specializing in autonomous ship navigation, won the Innovation Award for NeuBoat, its autonomous navigation solution for leisure boats.



Hyundai Heavy Industries Group is the world's largest shipbuilding and heavy industries conglomerate. HHI Group started as a shipbuilder in 1972 in a small fishing village in Ulsan, the southeast of South Korea. With acquisitions and expansions into related sectors, it completed its shift to a holding company structure by launching Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings in March 2018. On the foundation of solid leadership in the shipbuilding industry, it is now progressing to become the most innovative solution provider in the heavy industry and energy sectors, ranging from shipbuilding and offshore engineering to the refinery, petrochemical, and smart energy management businesses. The market capitalization of the HHI Group's eight listed subsidiaries reached USD 22 billion as of November 16, 2022.