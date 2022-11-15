2022 November 15 13:16

ASCO announces volume of handled waste in January-September 2022

According to the results of January-September 2022, 52,734 m³ of plastic, 567,875 m³ of food waste, 473,009 m³ of household waste (paper-cardboard, scrap, glass, metal, etc.), 71,1735 m³ of operational waste, 201 m³ of oil residues were transported from "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC (ASCO) vessels, the remainder, 4172,646 m³ of groundwater, 70213,7 m³ of household waste water were disposed to experienced professionals and certified institutions with technical resources on the basis of agreement, according to the company's release.

During this period, 228.6 m³ of oily sludge formed at the bottom of the tanks, 12 tons of burned mold sand, 1503.22 tons of abrasive (mixture of rust, paint, gravel, sand from the ship hull), 56787.36 tons of domestic sewage, 421 tons of bilge oil-containing water, 139,568 tons of lubricating oil, 4102.63 m³ of household waste (paper-cardboard, wood, scrap, glass, metal, bottles, etc.), 743.07 m³ of food waste, 318.75 m³ of polymer based and plastic waste, 67.5 m³ of oily and oil-containing waste, 131.75 m³ of rubber waste, 68 batteries and galvanic elements, 376.6 m³ of operational waste, 17.21 m³ of electronic waste, 0.483 m³ of medical waste were handed over.

In the nine months of the year, total of 0.943 tons of paper, 0.559 tons of plastic, 8361.236 tons of ferrous metal, and 4.64 tons of non-ferrous metal were sent for recycling.