  • Home
  • News
  • ABS introduces new industry-leading web apps for regulatory requirements
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 5 11:29

    ABS introduces new industry-leading web apps for regulatory requirements

    In an industry first, ABS is offering a new set of online tools and an easy-to-search database of the latest regulatory requirements impacting vessel design, construction and operations through its client portal, ABS MyFreedom™.

    The ABS Regulatory World Map allows a client to quickly find applicable regional, national and port-specific requirements and incentives before entering a port. Requirements include air emissions, vessel discharges, ballast water, biofouling, ship recycling, onshore power supply, special reporting and certification and Port State Control concentrated inspection campaigns.

    The ABS Regulatory Tracker is designed to simplify the process of staying up-to-date with IMO requirements. For vessel designers, shipyards, owners and operators, this tool features a reliable and intuitive way to quickly identify upcoming regulations that might affect new designs or retroactively impact existing vessels.

    “The regulatory landscape is a complex environment with many layers and details. We know it is difficult to stay updated on these policies, so we developed these new apps for ABS MyFreedom with capabilities to make information sharing easier for our clients,” said Stamatis Fradelos, ABS Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 5

15:07 BMT, Boeing team for Navy maritime communications system project
13:44 On board the EMERGENCY ship Life Support, the Ecospray system for microplastics removal
11:29 ABS introduces new industry-leading web apps for regulatory requirements
09:37 Austal Australia delivers 3rd Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats to Royal Australian Navy

2022 November 4

17:26 ABS to support world’s first industrial-grade, cyber-physical platform for shipboard OT
16:14 USCG conducts oil recovery from sunken vessel in San Pedro
15:52 RINA cooperation with the National Technical University of Athens to support future Young Engineers in Greece
15:49 Siem Symphony returns to Canadian waters
14:17 MISC and cosortium partners secure five more newbuilding LNG carriers with Qatar Energy
13:19 Golar announces sale of approximately $100 million of shares in CoolCo
12:51 Diana Shipping announces delivery of the Ultramax dry bulk vessel m/v DSI Phoenix
10:29 Meyer Werft delivers cruise ship Arvia

2022 November 3

18:21 Finnlines’ financial review for three quarters of 2022
18:00 Madrid to host International Cruise Summit (ICS 2022) on 15-16 November
17:38 DNV creates Gas Carrier and Alternative Fuels expert team in China
17:17 Great Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 50 million tonnes in 10M’22, down 3.5% YoY
17:12 Dorian LPG announces Q2 2023 FY financial results
16:59 NSR cargo traffic expected to decrease by 2.7% this year
16:32 Carnival Cruise Line takes delivery of Carnival Celebration
16:05 Global Ports’ North-Western terminals start working with regular container service providing direct link with China
15:34 Partial closure of the Scheur in Nov due to the Maasdelta Tunnel construction - Port of Rotterdam Authority
15:11 Port of Stockton awarded $9.6 million grant for rail upgrade
15:03 Port of Oakland hosts congressional supply chain stakeholder meeting
14:40 Cost of ship insurance rises as Russian market shrinks — SOGAZ
14:21 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2022
14:16 Matson to expand its fleet with three LNG-powered Aloha class containerships
13:48 Port of Salalah poised to become multi-modal logistics hub
13:31 Bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev starts active operation being ready to ensure uninterrupted bunkering with LNG
13:08 Port of New Orleans unveils design updates to the Louisiana International Terminal
12:55 Quality of Russia’s VLSFO is superior to worldwide average
12:37 Innovation unit HHLA Next successfully launches first spin-off on the market
12:08 Teekay announces senior management change
11:49 Port of Cleveland awarded $27 million federal infrastructure improvement grant
11:46 Loading of export coal bound for Russia’s North-Western ports grew by 8.6% to 4.6 million tonnes in October 2022
11:27 DP World partners with Lin-Gang Special Area to develop Chinese trade zone
10:40 Bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev to fuel Rosmorport’s ferries with LNG every 9-10 days
10:17 NYK to order two LNG-fueled large coal carriers
09:55 Russia’s trade with SCO member states increased by more than one third in January-August 2022
09:32 Unannounced test of readiness conducted at CPC Marine Terminal
09:14 Crude oil prices fall on expectation of demand decrease

2022 November 2

18:29 Australian Gov't orders an additional Guardian-class Patrol Boat
18:03 Global LNG prices to fall to $300-$400 per 1,000 cbm within five-year period - forecast
17:41 Equinor acquires leading Danish solar developer BeGreen
17:19 HHI develops lashing-free container ship
17:02 Van Oord names Meike Salvadό-de Reede as CPO
16:51 AIDA Cruises successfully ends cruise season in Warnemünde
16:38 Russia resumes implementation of Black Sea Initiative
15:40 2,000 DWT tanker deployed for shipment of oil products to Kaliningrad 2-3 times a month
15:18 MODEC awarded FEED contract for ExxonMobil’s “Uaru” project in Guyana
15:02 Segezha Group commences shipment of export cargo by North-South ITC to Indian port of Nhava Sheva
14:37 BOEM designates two wind energy areas in Gulf of Mexico
14:15 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces resumption of grain corridor deal
13:56 New trawler built in Turkey for Okeanrybflot is heading to its homeport Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
13:53 New Fortress Energy finalizes agreements with CFE in Mexico, including plans for offshore FLNG hub near Altamira
13:29 Heddle Shipyards secures the VLE contract for CCGS Terry Fox
13:08 FESCO launches Deep Sea line between Russia and China via Suez Canal and Black Sea
12:47 Solstad Offshore secures contracts for three of its CSVs
12:11 A.P. Moller - Maersk continues the record streak with strong Q3 results
11:51 FESCO's container terminal in Novosibirsk pumps up cargo handling by 13% in 9 months
11:23 IMO announces entry into force rules on ship carbon intensity and rating system