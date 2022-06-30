2022 June 30 16:35

Second Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company trailing suction hopper dredge to be built to ABS Class at Conrad Shipyard

A second Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC (GLDD) trailing suction hopper dredge (TSHD) is to be built to ABS Class at Conrad Shipyard, according to ABS's release.

Able to dredge at depths of up to 100 feet, the 6,500-cubic-yard-capacity vessel is expected to deliver in the first quarter of 2025 and will be a sister ship to the Galveston Island, currently under construction at Conrad to ABS Class, with delivery expected in early 2023.





