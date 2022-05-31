2022 May 31 17:39

ONE announces signing of shipbuilding contracts for ten Very Large Container Ships

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. has signed ship building contracts with both Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. and Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. to construct 5 vessels each, adding a total of ten modern Very Large Container Ships (VLCS) to ONE’s fleet, according to the company's release.

These ships have a nominal capacity of more than 13,700TEU and are to be delivered in 2025. This investment embodies ONE’s Midterm Strategy announced in March, to safeguard a sustainable supply chain for the future and underscore ONE’s green strategy and decarbonization plan.

The vessels are designed with the highest efficiency standards as well as a variety of cutting-edge technology to reduce navigational impacts to the environment and are planned for the "Ready notation" or "AiP" of Ammonia and Methanol as fuel, Carbon Capture and Storage. Moreover, this fleet will enable ONE to broaden the exploration of long-term alternative fuels and decarbonization technologies in the future.