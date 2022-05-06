-
2022 May 6 14:52
Cargo transportation between Khabarovsk and China resumed on Amur river
No decision on passenger transportation has been made yet
International border checkpoint of Khabarovsk Customs resumes cargo transport handling from 6 May 2022, says press center of the Far East Customs.
No decision on passenger transportation has been made yet, — said Aleksey Yefremov, Acting Head of Khabarovsk Customs Point. — That is because of restrictions aimed to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus infection.
In 2021, Khabarovsk Customs registered over 448 thousand tonnes of cargo and 192 vehicles.
