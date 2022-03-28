2022 March 27 09:00

Ports of Antwerp and Cotonou join forces with UNICEF

Port of Antwerp, the Port of Cotonou and UNICEF form a new partnership to advance resilient and sustainable national supply chains that maximize positive environmental, social and economic impacts for children, according to the Port of Antwerp's release.



In December 2020, Port of Antwerp signed the World Economic Forum Supply Chain & Transport Industry Charter in support of UNICEF and COVAX Vaccine Distribution. Port of Antwerp is proud to announce a new collaboration with UNICEF to advance sustainable supply chains. The partnership will produce a white paper to guide governments and their global and local partners in designing and implementing longer-term sustainability strategies into their national supply chains.



The Port of Cotonou is the economic heart of Benin and also has a strategic importance in the region, as it is also one of the main gateway ports for the sub-region. Since 2018, Cotonou Port Authority has called upon the expertise of Port of Antwerp to modernise the port and make it futureproof. To test new concepts and in view of this special link between both ports, the Port of Cotonou has agreed to support the collaboration between UNICEF and Port of Antwerp with the secondment of expertise.

Supply chains continue to be one of the most important levers for business to create positive impact in the world. Governments also have a responsibility in building resilient national supply chains that maximize positive environmental, social, and economic impacts.

UNICEF is supporting governments with supply chain strengthening at all levels to enhance equitable access to essential supplies needed for children to survive and thrive.