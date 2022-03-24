2022 March 24 18:53

Austal Australia delivers 1st Evolved Cape Class Patrol Boat to Royal Australian Navy

Austal Australia has delivered the first of six Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPB’s) to the Royal Australian Navy, according to the company's release.

The 58-metre aluminium monohull patrol boat is the first of six to be delivered to the Royal Australian Navy under a A$324 million contract awarded to Austal Australia in May 2020. With greater capability than the benchmark Cape-class Patrol Boats, the Evolved Capes feature new, larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that will further enhance the Royal Australian Navy’s ability to fight and win at sea.

The vessel was constructed in approximately 18 months, employing approximately 400 people directly in Western Australia, and engaging more than 300 supply chain partners across Australia. In 2022, Austal Australia is scheduled to deliver an unprecedented 9 new naval ships to the Commonwealth of Australia, including four Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for the Royal Australian Navy (SEA1445-1) and five Guardian-class Patrol Boats to the Department of Defence under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1).



