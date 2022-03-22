2022 March 22 15:27

TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in 2021 increased by 36% YoY

Russian largest container operator PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group (the Company) publishes its consolidated financial statements for 2021 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Against the background of the continuing growth of the Russian container transportation market in 20211, TransContainer’s traffic volume increased up to a record of 2.6 mln TEUs which is 9.5% more than in 2020. Operation performance improvement and effective cost management allowed the Company to improve its financial result:

The net profit for the reporting period increased by 36% compared with 2020 and totaled 17.217 bln roubles.

The earnings totaled 137.594 bln roubles which is 32.9% more than previous year.

EBITDA increased by 52.4% year-to year and reached 30.836 bln roubles.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased up to 54.8% compared with 49.6% last year.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio is 2.4х.

“In a context of rapidly changing market and existing supply chains shifting, TransContainer has confirmed its resilience and leadership position, demonstrating record financial and operational results of all time. This was achieved by customer service improvement, transportation geography expansion, as well as intermodal routes development in synergy with the assets of Delo Group. Under the current conditions, the main competitive advantage of TransContainer will be the time of reaction to the industry changes, technological effectiveness, and ability to offer the customers an undoubtedly high-quality service and the best logistics solutions”, noted Pavel Skachkov, Vice President for Economics and Finance of PJSC TransContainer.