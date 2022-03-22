2022 March 22 15:03

New customers on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line

Oboronlogistics LLC notes a significant increase in the number of customers on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry line. The increase in cargo traffic is caused by the decision of the heads of neighboring states to restrict the passage of Russian goods through their territories.

In March 2022, more than 30 new shippers used the ferry line services, including the largest Russian oil companies, grocery retailers, fertilizer producers, state and private enterprises. Previously, these companies used land routes to send cargo.



Three ferries Ambal, Baltiysk and the newest Marshal Rokossovsky run on the line. The loading of ferries is organized by Oboronlogistics on the principle of one window: cargo, wagons and rolling equipment are distributed to the nearest scheduled ferry, which helps to reduce delivery times and maximize the efficient use of the carrying capacity of all three ferries.



In 2022, the fourth railway ferry General Chernyakhovsky is expected to enter the line, the cargo agent of which is also Oboronlogistics. This will increase the range of goods and the volume of transportation for the life support of the Kaliningrad region, meeting the growing needs of the region.



In the conditions of new economic challenges, ferry transportation is the most convenient way of delivery between the Kaliningrad and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation, bypassing the territory of limitrophs.