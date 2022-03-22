  • Home
  • News
  • Tadano opts for mtu engines from Rolls-Royce for its all-terrain cranes
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 22 13:15

    Tadano opts for mtu engines from Rolls-Royce for its all-terrain cranes

    Crane manufacturer Tadano is harmonizing the crane portfolios of its German subsidiaries Tadano Faun and Tadano Demag and in the future will be relying more strongly on mtu engines from Rolls-Royce, according to the company's release. The move signifies a deepening of the already long-standing cooperation between the two companies. Cranes built in Lauf an der Pegnitz and Zweibrücken in Germany are sold in many countries worldwide.

    Most of Tadano’s 26 crane models with two to nine axes and payloads from 45 to 700 tons are already powered by in-line mtu Series 1000, 1100, 1300 and 1500 engines. These deliver power outputs from 129 to 480 kW, and besides compliance with EU Stage III to V emissions standards boast impressively low running costs, high reliability and an excellent power-to-weight ratio. Expansion of the partnership will see the sale of around 3000 mtu engines and Daimler transmissions by the end of 2025.

    High-torque mtu engines already power all of Tadano’s crawler cranes – a segment in which Tadano, with payloads of up to 3,200 tons, is at the forefront of the world market – and shall continue to do so.

    Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems is currently undergoing a transformation from engine manufacturer to provider of sustainable, integrated drive and power generation solutions. With its sustainability program ‘Net Zero at Power Systems’, it is moving decisively towards its goal of climate-neutral solutions. Hence most of the engines supplied to Tadano are certified for use with sustainable fuels and can therefore be run to achieve a net-zero emissions balance.

    Tadano’s standard platform strategy, of which mtu engines form an integral part, reduces the complexity of its portfolio, enabling customers worldwide to benefit from even better products and a more streamlined service. Besides engines, transmissions from Daimler Truck AG are also incorporated into the new platform strategy.

Другие новости по темам: Rolls-Royce, Tadano  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 22

18:06 Crowley completes first vessel acquisition for U.S. Defense sealifts
17:37 Azov-Don Basin opens navigation season of 2022
17:15 Four powerful new tugs from Sanmar Shipyards arrive at Port Qasim Authority, Pakistan
16:25 US Navy’s “Avenger”-class minesweepers fleet maintenance program to Fincantieri
16:10 Most leading shipping companies have halted their services to Russia except COSCO Shipping, says GlobalData
15:53 Aker Solutions delivers Njord A platform
15:27 TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in 2021 increased by 36% YoY
15:16 Mediterranean Shipping Company starts new direct service between Gothenburg and the US
15:03 New customers on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
14:40 USC suggests increasing shipyards’ capital and financing of defence orders
13:32 Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic to select companies for subsidized coastal shipping on NSR
13:15 Tadano opts for mtu engines from Rolls-Royce for its all-terrain cranes
12:01 NYK, MTI, and GRID to сollaborate on AI optimization of ship allocation plans
11:15 ABB Turbocharging launches digital suite to help ships cut fuel consumption by up to 20 percent
11:05 Rosmorport announces tender for class repair of tugboat Botik
10:34 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward trend on Mar.22
10:16 Crude oil futures rise on commodity related concerns
10:01 Crowley awarded contract for Ice Class tanker serving U.S. Defense Department
09:58 DSV opens 95,000 m2 DGNB-certified warehousing facility near Copenhagen
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 21
08:48 Euroseas signs new building agreements for the acquisition of three fuel efficient 1,800 TEU feeder containerships

2022 March 21

18:47 ABS shares latest industry and technology developments with Italian maritime industry leaders
18:17 US Coast Guard reports another fire in misdeclared container of scrapped lithium-ion batteries at the San Pedro Bay port complex
17:46 Potential Swedish blockade against Russian ships and cargo
17:33 Norebo Group appoints Pavel Kosolapov as Director of Pella-Stapel LLC
17:15 New pilot boat DPC Dodder arrives in Dublin Port
16:25 Seafarers International Relief Fund launches urgent appeal to support seafarers and their families in Ukraine
16:05 Dan-Unity and Victrol to ship the CO2 from inland Europe’s largest industry emitters to safe storage
15:43 Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection orders for 2 new ships
15:41 Rosmorport wins The Industry Leader 2021 contest in two categories
14:39 RF Government launches subsidizing of regular cargo transportation on the Northern Sea Route
13:20 Leningrad Region authorities approve construction of grain terminal in Ust-Luga
12:14 Petrofac to explore feasibility of green hydrogen to ammonia facility in Egypt
11:42 Drydocks World and Petrofac complete Alpha and Beta topsides for TenneT’s offshore grid Hollandse Kust Zuid
11:34 Gennady Timchenko resigns from NOVATEK’s Board of Directors
11:03 PSA International container volumes up 5.6% to 91.5 million TEUs in 2021
10:52 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
10:35 Crude oil prices rise on continuing supply risks
10:23 Mawani signs 3 agreements to transform the Kingdom's ports into smart ports using 5G technologies
09:59 MABUX: The instability to continue in global bunker market while the uptrend prevails on Mar.21
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 18

2022 March 20

16:02 Conrad Shipyard awarded navy contract
15:56 Verlume and consortium partners progress development of robotic fish designed to enable efficient offshore inspection regimes
10:14 EXMAR and GASUNIE join forces in securing energy supply

2022 March 19

14:24 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems announces new CEO
13:17 RWE builds ammonia terminal in Brunsbüttel
13:01 Port of Oakland import cargo volume increased 6.3 in February 2022
12:38 Fincantieri’ announces delivery of the first multiporpose offshore patrol ship “Thaon di Revel”
11:58 Impact of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on port of Rotterdam

2022 March 18

18:27 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 48TH fast response cutter to U.S. Coast Guard
18:02 Experts forecast bunker market in Russia’s Far East ports to reduce by a half this month
17:40 Ocean Network Express expands its refrigerated container fleet
17:24 Maersk inaugurates its first Integrated Logistics Centre in Dubai, UAE
17:15 Japan imposed sanctions United Shipbuilding Corporation and Zelenodolsk Shipyard
16:50 Expert considers restrictions on operation of Russian containers to contravene international conventions
16:31 Jonson Cox appointed PLA Chairman
15:31 Nurminen Logistics Services Oy and Kazakh State Railways agreed on the commercialization of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route between China and Europe
15:14 Vitol’s bunker barges deliver bio-fuel blended VLSFO to shipping clients in Singapore
14:43 MOL to participate in 'J Blue Credit' carbon offset for supporting restoration and conservation of seagrass meadow
14:18 Murmansk Region Government suggests 5-year VAT exemption for ship repair companies