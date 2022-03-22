2022 March 22 13:15

Tadano opts for mtu engines from Rolls-Royce for its all-terrain cranes

Crane manufacturer Tadano is harmonizing the crane portfolios of its German subsidiaries Tadano Faun and Tadano Demag and in the future will be relying more strongly on mtu engines from Rolls-Royce, according to the company's release. The move signifies a deepening of the already long-standing cooperation between the two companies. Cranes built in Lauf an der Pegnitz and Zweibrücken in Germany are sold in many countries worldwide.

Most of Tadano’s 26 crane models with two to nine axes and payloads from 45 to 700 tons are already powered by in-line mtu Series 1000, 1100, 1300 and 1500 engines. These deliver power outputs from 129 to 480 kW, and besides compliance with EU Stage III to V emissions standards boast impressively low running costs, high reliability and an excellent power-to-weight ratio. Expansion of the partnership will see the sale of around 3000 mtu engines and Daimler transmissions by the end of 2025.

High-torque mtu engines already power all of Tadano’s crawler cranes – a segment in which Tadano, with payloads of up to 3,200 tons, is at the forefront of the world market – and shall continue to do so.



Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems is currently undergoing a transformation from engine manufacturer to provider of sustainable, integrated drive and power generation solutions. With its sustainability program ‘Net Zero at Power Systems’, it is moving decisively towards its goal of climate-neutral solutions. Hence most of the engines supplied to Tadano are certified for use with sustainable fuels and can therefore be run to achieve a net-zero emissions balance.

Tadano’s standard platform strategy, of which mtu engines form an integral part, reduces the complexity of its portfolio, enabling customers worldwide to benefit from even better products and a more streamlined service. Besides engines, transmissions from Daimler Truck AG are also incorporated into the new platform strategy.