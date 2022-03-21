-
Potential Swedish blockade against Russian ships and cargo
The Swedish Dockworkers Union has given notice to the employers’ organisation Ports of Sweden about upcoming industrial action against ships going to and from Russia as well as Russian cargo in all Swedish ports, according to the Standard Club's release.
The Swedish dockworkers will not handle any ships going to and from Russia, ships carrying Russian import and export cargo and/or vessels registered as Russian.
