2022 March 21 16:25

Seafarers International Relief Fund launches urgent appeal to support seafarers and their families in Ukraine

The Seafarers International Relief Fund (SIRF) has launched a new appeal to the maritime industry to support seafarers and their families impacted by the situation in Ukraine, according to International Chamber of Shipping's release.

TK Foundation have already donated $50,000 donation to the new appeal.

The SIRF is currently addressing basic human welfare – shelter, food, water, transport, access to medical services, along with practical financial help. Support for seafarers and their families will be funded by the SIRF and delivered by maritime charities, trade unions and other not for profit organisations working in various countries.

The SIRF was established in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Managed by The Seafarers’ Charity and supported by The Mission to Seafarers, ISWAN, Sailors’ Society, Stella Maris, and other charities –urgent support was delivered in key seafaring communities.



Initial grants have been made to the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) and the welfare fund of the Ukrainian Marine Transport Workers Trade Union, Mortrans to provide immediate financial support to seafarers and their families impacted by the military operation.



In addition to their existing and established delivery partners, The Seafarers Charity and their delivery partners are establishing new contacts to deliver support on the ground in Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Germany, Moldova, and operations are expanding as more is understood about the need.

Small grants are already available to seafarers and their families who have been impacted by the Ukraine situation and need immediate and urgent financial support through the Ukraine Crisis Support Fund, administered by ISWAN on behalf of the SIRF.

Seafarer-centred organisations – including maritime welfare charities, maritime unions, port welfare committees, ship management companies and manning agents – must apply to the Ukraine Crisis Support Fund on the seafarer or their family’s behalf.

The Seafarers International Relief Fund is a collaboration of maritime charities including Sailors’ Society, Stella Maris, The Mission to Seafarers, the International Christian Maritime Association (ICMA) and ISWAN. The fund complements existing work by charities and provides funds to appropriate new partners who can meet specific identified needs.

The Seafarers’ Charity provides robust governance to the fund, ensuring that charities awarded funds meet stringent governance requirements, can deliver effectively and efforts are not duplicated.



100% of funds paid into the Seafarers International Relief Fund are used to support seafarers and their families in desperate need. The fund is managed free of charge by The Seafarers’ Charity.