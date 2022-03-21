  • Home
  2022 March 21

    Dan-Unity and Victrol to ship the CO2 from inland Europe’s largest industry emitters to safe storage

    As an essential part of fighting climate change, a new collaboration between the shipping companies Dan-Unity CO2 and Victrol comes with a breakthrough for reducing CO2 from mainland Northern Europe. By offering end-to-end seaborn CO2 transportation by rivers and sea to utilization and storage facilities, (CCUS), this urgent infrastructure gap will be efficiently closed, according to the company's release.

    Already from 2025 Danish based Dan-Unity CO2 and Belgium based Victrol can secure a cost efficient and safe seaborn conveyer belt of large amounts of captured CO2 from the largest industry emitters in Inland Northern Europe.

    The CO2 one-stop-shop is built on both companies’ solid experience in transportation of gaseous cargoes. It is the first safe and complete transport for inland emitters, introducing barges as a very competitive solution since many hard-to-abate industries are located adjacent to rivers.

    Newbuild CO2 barges from Victrol can seamlessly transport CO2 via the European rivers out to ports near sea such as Rotterdam or Antwerp. From here Dan-Unity CO2’s specialized vessels can pick it up and transport large volumes of captured CO2 either for utilization or for storage.

    Dan-Unity CO2 partners with Carbfix, Iceland, where very large amounts of CO2 can be safely injected into Iceland’s volcanic bedrock as of 2026, thereby transformed into stone through natural processes within two years.

    The opportunities go even beyond, as the Victrol CO2-barges can also be used for collecting CO2 from several smaller entities in one region e.g. in Scandinavia or Northern Europe. Then larger Dan-Unity CO2 vessels can take it to Iceland more cost effective than smaller sized vessels.

    Barging the CO2 is a competitive transport mode across borders. It is easy to scale up when volumes increase; future volumes coverage can be assured in a non-permanent, flexible and efficient way. Besides, shipping offers diverse dimensions, fitting purpose and locations.

    Dan-Unity CO2 and Victrol can build the number of vessels and barges required using new designs with a lead time of only 27-28 months. Both designs are of course prepared to sail on green energy.

    Dan-Unity CO2 is the world’s first carbon capture and storage-specific shipping entity, established by Danish shipping companies, Evergas and Navigator Gas, each a market leader within their respective segments. Thus, Dan-Unity CO2 draws upon extensive knowledge and expertise in the shipment of liquid gasses to design, build, and manage the pioneering transportation solution required for CCUS projects.

    Victrol is a Belgian shipping owner and logistic service provider, experienced with R&D, construction, commercial and operational management of barges, active in transportation of mineral oil and gas, heavy lift and RoRo. Victrol has performed more than 650 safe and successful LNG operations, of which 500 ship-to-ship transfers, all valuable experiences for building and operating barges for the emerging CCUS market.

