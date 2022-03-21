  • Home
  • News
  • Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection orders for 2 new ships
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 21 15:43

    Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection orders for 2 new ships

    The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said in a press release that it had contracted with the giant Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France, for the construction of two 456-passenger “superyachts” to be delivered in 2024 and 2025. The ships will be called Ilma and Luminara, according to the company's release.

    The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said the deal with Chantiers de l’Atlantique also included options for additional vessels.

    The announcement comes just weeks after The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection pushed back the debut of its first vessel, the 298-passenger Evrima, by three months to Aug. 6. It was the sixth time that the company had pushed back the debut of Evrima, which originally was due to begin sailing in early 2020.

    The arrival of Evrima is now 30 months behind schedule.

    The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection originally ordered Evrima in 2017 from a shipyard in Vigo, Spain – Hijos de J. Barreras – that had no experience building luxury cruise vessels. Hijos de J. Barreras got its start building fishing vessels, which was its specialty for many years, and it has built ferries, container ships and other specialized vessels in the past.

    The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection later blamed troubles at the shipyard for many of the delays in Evrima’s construction. The vessel, still unfinished, was moved several months ago to a second shipyard facility in Santander, Spain, that specializes in ship conversions and repair projects.

    The new shipyard that The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will be using for its next ships, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, is one of the world’s best-known cruise ship builders, with a history in passenger ship construction that goes back decades.

    In the 1960s, Chantiers de l’Atlantique built the SS France, one of the most famous ocean liners of the 20th century. In more recent years, it has manufactured a long list of vessels for Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises and other major cruise lines.

    The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection on Thursday said the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard would carry out all production and development of the two new vessels.

    A spokesperson for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection told TPG that Evrima will continue to be finished at the shipyard where it currently resides, the Astander shipyard in Santander, Spain.

    As of Thursday, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection still contends that Evrima will debut in August.

    The two new ships on order will be significantly bigger than Evrima at 46,750 gross register tons. Evrima will measure about 24,000 gross register tons. The new ships will be 794 feet long as compared to 623 feet long for Evrima.

    As part of its Thursday announcement, the company said the two new ships would feature the highest space-to-passenger ratio and the highest staff-to-passenger ratio of any luxury vessels in the cruise industry.

    Both of the new vessels will be all-suite ships, with 228 suites in all, according to the line. The biggest suites on the ship will measure 1,076 square feet.

    The new ships are set to have five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, a marina and a spa.

    The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said the new vessels would operate in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, but specific itineraries weren’t announced. Passengers will be able to book 2024 sailings on the first of the two vessels this fall.

Другие новости по темам: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 21

17:46 Potential Swedish blockade against Russian ships and cargo
17:33 Norebo Group appoints Pavel Kosolapov as Director of Pella-Stapel LLC
17:15 New pilot boat DPC Dodder arrives in Dublin Port
16:25 Seafarers International Relief Fund launches urgent appeal to support seafarers and their families in Ukraine
16:05 Dan-Unity and Victrol to ship the CO2 from inland Europe’s largest industry emitters to safe storage
15:43 Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection orders for 2 new ships
15:41 Rosmorport wins The Industry Leader 2021 contest in two categories
14:39 RF Government launches subsidizing of regular cargo transportation on the Northern Sea Route
13:20 Leningrad Region authorities approve construction of grain terminal in Ust-Luga
12:14 Petrofac to explore feasibility of green hydrogen to ammonia facility in Egypt
11:42 Drydocks World and Petrofac complete Alpha and Beta topsides for TenneT’s offshore grid Hollandse Kust Zuid
11:34 Gennady Timchenko resigns from NOVATEK’s Board of Directors
11:03 PSA International container volumes up 5.6% to 91.5 million TEUs in 2021
10:52 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
10:35 Crude oil prices rise on continuing supply risks
10:23 Mawani signs 3 agreements to transform the Kingdom's ports into smart ports using 5G technologies
09:59 MABUX: The instability to continue in global bunker market while the uptrend prevails on Mar.21
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 18

2022 March 20

16:02 Conrad Shipyard awarded navy contract
15:56 Verlume and consortium partners progress development of robotic fish designed to enable efficient offshore inspection regimes
10:14 EXMAR and GASUNIE join forces in securing energy supply

2022 March 19

14:24 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems announces new CEO
13:17 RWE builds ammonia terminal in Brunsbüttel
13:01 Port of Oakland import cargo volume increased 6.3 in February 2022
12:38 Fincantieri’ announces delivery of the first multiporpose offshore patrol ship “Thaon di Revel”
11:58 Impact of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on port of Rotterdam

2022 March 18

18:27 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 48TH fast response cutter to U.S. Coast Guard
18:02 Experts forecast bunker market in Russia’s Far East ports to reduce by a half this month
17:40 Ocean Network Express expands its refrigerated container fleet
17:24 Maersk inaugurates its first Integrated Logistics Centre in Dubai, UAE
17:15 Japan imposed sanctions United Shipbuilding Corporation and Zelenodolsk Shipyard
16:50 Expert considers restrictions on operation of Russian containers to contravene international conventions
16:31 Jonson Cox appointed PLA Chairman
15:31 Nurminen Logistics Services Oy and Kazakh State Railways agreed on the commercialization of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route between China and Europe
15:14 Vitol’s bunker barges deliver bio-fuel blended VLSFO to shipping clients in Singapore
14:43 MOL to participate in 'J Blue Credit' carbon offset for supporting restoration and conservation of seagrass meadow
14:18 Murmansk Region Government suggests 5-year VAT exemption for ship repair companies
14:03 KCA Deutag secures significant Energy Optimisation Project with Equinor
13:32 Wärtsilä to deliver first dedicated methanol fuel supply system
13:02 The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and Hapag-Lloyd enter partnership to drive shipping’s decarbonisation agenda
12:41 GTT is selected by Pacific International Lines and Jiangnan to design the LNG fuel tanks for four very large lng-fueled container vessels
11:56 DP World: Supply chain crisis compounds inflation in 2022
10:14 DEME and Mourik invest in soil recycling centres for cleaning soil containing PFAS
10:13 MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply rise on Mar.18
09:58 Heerema’s offshore vessels successfully plugged in on shore power
09:35 Arup, LR and The Resilience Shift study focuses on the integration of fuel demand for early adopters in green corridors, ports, and energy systems
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17
09:13 Crude oil futures are rising on supply risks

2022 March 17

18:27 Kongsberg Maritime launches new EM 712 USV multibeam echosounder for use with unmanned surface vehicles
18:12 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2022 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
17:51 MSC joins to a new initiative led by the US Department of Transportation
17:41 Finnpilot released its annual report for 2021
17:34 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 7.3% to 857,764 TEU in Feb 2022
17:23 Hitachi Zosen Corporation, MOL and Yanmar Power Technologies receive AiP for the Methane Oxidation Catalyst System from ClassNK
17:19 MSC to operate the new direct service between the Port of Gothenburg and the United States
17:02 Two projects selected after an open call to stimulate the circular economy in the Antwerp port area
16:49 Klaipėda LNG terminal capacity fully booked for this gas year
16:45 Seabed 2030 utilizes Blue Insight to optimize seafloor mapping
16:16 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2022 surged 2.1 times YoY
15:52 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2022