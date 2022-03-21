2022 March 21 12:14

Petrofac to explore feasibility of green hydrogen to ammonia facility in Egypt

Petrofac, a leading international service provider to the energy industry, has won its first new energies project in Egypt with an in-country subsidiary of Egypt-focused Mediterranean Energy Partners (MEP), according to the company's release.

The project is an early-stage study assessing the feasibility of a new green hydrogen to ammonia facility that will target the production of 125,000 tonnes of green ammonia a year for export, using a mix of solar and wind energy. Petrofac’s scope will be key to successfully delivering the project and includes sizing the electrolysers and the feasibility of export facilities at Ain Sokhna Port on the Gulf of Suez.