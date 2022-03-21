2022 March 21 11:34

Gennady Timchenko resigns from NOVATEK’s Board of Directors

PAO NOVATEK announced that Gennady Timchenko has decided to resign from the Company’s Board of Directors effective 21 March 2022.

Gennady Timchenko was not included into the list of approved candidates for voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO NOVATEK.

Gennady Timchenko was earlier included in the EU sanctions list and was also covered by the UK sanctions.

