2022 March 21 11:03

PSA International container volumes up 5.6% to 91.5 million TEUs in 2021

PSA International Pte Ltd (PSA) handled 91.5 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) for the year ended 31 December 2021, representing an increase of 5.6% from the previous year, according to the company's release.

PSA Singapore contributed 37.2 million TEUs, an increase of 1.6% from 2020. PSA terminals outside Singapore delivered a total throughput of 54.3 million TEUs, increasing 8.4% over 2020.

PSA Group revenue increased by 11.7% on higher throughput and storage revenue. Profit from operations increased by 13.7%, and overall net profit for the year increased by 18.2% from previous year due to the growth in other income and lower financing cost.

PSA’s balance sheet remains strong with a gross debt equity ratio of 0.40 times at the close of 2021.

About PSA International

PSA International (PSA) is a leading port group. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s global network encompasses over 50 locations in 26 countries around the world. The Group’s portfolio comprises more than 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in distriparks, warehouses and marine services. Drawing on the deep expertise and ex perience from a diverse global team, PSA actively collaborates with its customers and partners to deliver world-class port services alongside, develop innovative cargo solutions and co-create an Internet of Logistics.