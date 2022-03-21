  • Home
  • 2022 March 21 10:35

    Crude oil prices rise on continuing supply risks

    Oil prices rose by 3.3%-3.49%

    As of 21 March 2022, 08:37 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 3.3% higher at $111.49 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 3.49% to $106.66 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices are foreign policy tension and risks of supply interruption.

