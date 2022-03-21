  • Home
  • 2022 March 21 09:13

    Baltic Dry Index as of March 18

    The Baltic Dry Index rose by 0.66%

    On 18 March 2022, the Baltic Dry Index rose to 2,022 points, up 17 points (+0.66%) versus the level of March 17.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2022 March 21

10:35 Crude oil prices rise on continuing supply risks
10:23 Mawani signs 3 agreements to transform the Kingdom's ports into smart ports using 5G technologies
09:59 MABUX: The instability to continue in global bunker market while the uptrend prevails on Mar.21
2022 March 20

16:02 Conrad Shipyard awarded navy contract
15:56 Verlume and consortium partners progress development of robotic fish designed to enable efficient offshore inspection regimes
10:14 EXMAR and GASUNIE join forces in securing energy supply

2022 March 19

14:24 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems announces new CEO
13:17 RWE builds ammonia terminal in Brunsbüttel
13:01 Port of Oakland import cargo volume increased 6.3 in February 2022
12:38 Fincantieri’ announces delivery of the first multiporpose offshore patrol ship “Thaon di Revel”
11:58 Impact of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on port of Rotterdam

2022 March 18

18:27 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 48TH fast response cutter to U.S. Coast Guard
18:02 Experts forecast bunker market in Russia’s Far East ports to reduce by a half this month
17:40 Ocean Network Express expands its refrigerated container fleet
17:24 Maersk inaugurates its first Integrated Logistics Centre in Dubai, UAE
17:15 Japan imposed sanctions United Shipbuilding Corporation and Zelenodolsk Shipyard
16:50 Expert considers restrictions on operation of Russian containers to contravene international conventions
16:31 Jonson Cox appointed PLA Chairman
15:31 Nurminen Logistics Services Oy and Kazakh State Railways agreed on the commercialization of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route between China and Europe
15:14 Vitol’s bunker barges deliver bio-fuel blended VLSFO to shipping clients in Singapore
14:43 MOL to participate in 'J Blue Credit' carbon offset for supporting restoration and conservation of seagrass meadow
14:18 Murmansk Region Government suggests 5-year VAT exemption for ship repair companies
14:03 KCA Deutag secures significant Energy Optimisation Project with Equinor
13:32 Wärtsilä to deliver first dedicated methanol fuel supply system
13:02 The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and Hapag-Lloyd enter partnership to drive shipping’s decarbonisation agenda
12:41 GTT is selected by Pacific International Lines and Jiangnan to design the LNG fuel tanks for four very large lng-fueled container vessels
11:56 DP World: Supply chain crisis compounds inflation in 2022
10:14 DEME and Mourik invest in soil recycling centres for cleaning soil containing PFAS
10:13 MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply rise on Mar.18
09:58 Heerema’s offshore vessels successfully plugged in on shore power
09:35 Arup, LR and The Resilience Shift study focuses on the integration of fuel demand for early adopters in green corridors, ports, and energy systems
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17
09:13 Crude oil futures are rising on supply risks

2022 March 17

18:27 Kongsberg Maritime launches new EM 712 USV multibeam echosounder for use with unmanned surface vehicles
18:12 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2022 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
17:51 MSC joins to a new initiative led by the US Department of Transportation
17:41 Finnpilot released its annual report for 2021
17:34 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 7.3% to 857,764 TEU in Feb 2022
17:23 Hitachi Zosen Corporation, MOL and Yanmar Power Technologies receive AiP for the Methane Oxidation Catalyst System from ClassNK
17:19 MSC to operate the new direct service between the Port of Gothenburg and the United States
17:02 Two projects selected after an open call to stimulate the circular economy in the Antwerp port area
16:49 Klaipėda LNG terminal capacity fully booked for this gas year
16:45 Seabed 2030 utilizes Blue Insight to optimize seafloor mapping
16:16 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2022 surged 2.1 times YoY
15:52 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2022
15:30 MHIENG and MHIEC to сommence demonstration testing of separation, capture and effective use of CO2 from waste-to-energy plant
14:54 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2022 rose by 18% Y-o-Y
14:24 NYK starts to bareboat charter a crew transfer vessel to service offshore wind farms with Northern Offshore Services
14:15 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2022 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
13:48 Port of Gdańsk prepares to modernise four more quays
13:25 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2022 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
13:02 Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks
12:36 Russian Railways suggests returning only loaded containers to lines leaving Russia
12:14 NYK сompletes biofuel trial on Seanergy vessel transporting Anglo American cargo
11:49 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2022 climbed by 4% YoY
11:12 150 years in Italy celebrated with Fincantieri’s 75th vessel built to LR class
11:11 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company boosted container inspection capacity by a third
10:47 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Mar.17
10:30 Hydrographic Company ready to provide electronic navigation charts of domestic origin