2022 March 20 16:02

Conrad Shipyard awarded navy contract

Conrad Shipyard, LLC has been awarded a contract by the U.S Navy for the design and construction of up to eight Yard, Repair, Berthing and Messing (“YRBM”) barges, according to the company's release.

The YRBM barges provide a temporary home away from home and workplace for our service men and women whose vessels are in port for repairs and/or maintenance. Conrad’s design incorporates functional spaces which allow the sailors to work, sleep, and eat comfortably. The fixed-price contract, a small business set-aside, has a potential value of over $140 million. Conrad expects to deliver the first YRBM barge to the Navy in late 2023. If the Navy exercises options for the additional barges, peak production is expected to occur from 2023 through 2025.

The YRBM barge is an ABS A1 Accommodation Barge with a 151’-4” x 49’-4” x 14’ footprint. The vessel provides pier side living accommodations capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, messing for 300 personnel, and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.

About Conrad Shipyard

Conrad Shipyard, established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, designs, builds and overhauls tugboats, ferries, dredgers, barges, offshore supply vessels and other steel and aluminum products for both the commercial and government markets. The Company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.