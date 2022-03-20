2022 March 20 10:14

EXMAR and GASUNIE join forces in securing energy supply

EXMAR has reached an agreement for a 5-year charter for the employment of its 600 MMSCFD regasification barge FSRU S188 (Floating Storage and Re-Gasification Unit) with GASUNIE LNG Holdings BV (GASUNIE), according to the company's release.

GASUNIE will use the FSRU S188 as floating LNG import terminal at Eemshaven in Groningen, the Netherlands, in view of the geopolitical developments currently going on in Europe and the increased emphasis of governments on the security of energy supply.

The objective is to deploy the FSRU S188 and have the terminal up and running by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

EXMAR

EXMAR is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas. EXMAR’s mission is to serve customers with innovations in the field of offshore extraction, transformation, production, storage and transportation by sea of liquefied natural gases, petrochemical gases and liquid hydrocarbons. EXMAR creates economically viable and sustainable energy value chains in long-term alliances with first class business partners. EXMAR designs, builds, certifies, owns, leases and operates specialized, floating maritime infrastructure for this purpose as well as aiming for the highest standards in performing commercial, technical, quality assurance and administrative management for the entire maritime energy industry.



GASUNIE

Gasunie is a European energy-infrastructure company. Gasunie’s network is one of the largest high-pressure pipeline networks in Europe, comprising over 17,000 kilometres of pipeline in the Netherlands and northern Germany. Gasunie provides natural and green gas transport services through its subsidiaries, Gasunie Transport Services B.V. (GTS) in the Netherlands and Gasunie Deutschland in Germany. With its cross-border gas infrastructure and services, Gasunie facilitates TTF, which has become the leading European gas trading point. Gasunie also provides other gas infrastructure services, including gas storage and LNG.