2022 March 9 14:45

Norway not willing to close its economic zone for Russian fishing vessels

Norway is not going to close its economic zone for Russian fishing vessels, Bjørnar Skjæran, the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Affairs of Norway, told NRK.



“The UK has closed its ports to Russian vessels. The EU is looking into undertaking the same. However, that can have serious implications for cod fishing if Norway follows it”, said the Minister.



According to earlier statements, Turkiye's Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs said Operations of Turkish ships in Russian ports continue, except for the Sea of ​​Azov ports.



On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions has been imposed on Russia, its Central Bank, NWF, the Ministry of Finance, state banks and companies. The largest international operators such as Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE have announced suspension of cargo bookings to/from Russia. The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation has recommended Russian manufacturers suspend exports of fertilizers amid some foreign logistics companies’ “sabotage of supplies”.

Amid the situation connected with Ukraine, movement of commercial ships in the Sea of Azov was suspended “until further notice”. Russia’s ports in the Azov Sea include Taganrog, Temryuk, Rostov-on-Don, Azov and Yeisk. They mostly deal with grain, coal and oil products. In 2021, those ports handled about 26 million tonnes of cargo including some 15 million tonnes of grain as well as almost 5 million tonnes of coal and 5 million tonnes of oil products.