  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue sharp fluctuations while upward trend continues on March 08
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 8 14:03

    MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue sharp fluctuations while upward trend continues on March 08

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue sharp fluctuations while upward trend continues on March 08.

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) rose sharply and showed record values on March 07:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 752.75 (+77.64)

    VLSFO - USD/MT – 1 007.69 (+116.25)

    MGO - USD/MT – 1 176.13 (+130.11)

    Amid sharply increased volatility, the correlation of MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on March 07 showed that 380 HSFO fuel returned into the overcharge zone at all selected ports: Rotterdam - plus $ 31 (minus $ 5 the day before), Singapore - plus $15 (minus $36), Fujairah - plus $1 (minus $23) and Houston - plus $54 (plus $16). The most significant change was recorded in Singapore - an overprice increased by 51 points.

    In the VLSFO segment, the MABUX MBP/DBP Index also registered an overcharge on March 07 in all four selected ports. The overcharge margins were: Rotterdam - plus $52 (vs. plus $20 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $62 (plus $48), Fujairah - plus $93 (plus $96) and Houston - plus $40 (minus $7). Overcharge ratio at all ports remains at a high level.

    MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP/DBP Index, remained undervalued on March 07 in three out of four ports selected: Rotterdam moved over the overcharge zone: plus $29 versus minus $47 a day earlier. In all other ports, the underestimation ratio was: Singapore - minus $115 (minus $76), Fujairah - minus $135 (minus $87) and Houston - minus $47 (minus $9). There is no single index trend in the MGO LS segment so far.

    We expect global bunker prices to continue sharp fluctuations while upward trend continues: 380 HSFO - plus 10–20 USD/MT, VLSFO - plus 15-25 USD/MT, MGO LS - plus 35-90 USD/MT.

    mabux.com



 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 8

14:03 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue sharp fluctuations while upward trend continues on March 08
13:13 DNV, Strohm, and the Non-Metallic Innovation Centre study reviews lifecycle carbon footprint of pipelines
12:19 Port of Melbourne awards contract to boost efficiency at Webb Dock East
12:14 MEYER start-up ALFRED Maritime digitalizes shipbuilding and ship operation
12:13 Hapag-Lloyd updates its AL6 service connecting the Mediterranean and the US
11:11 ZIM to launch ZIM eCommerce Baltimore eXpress

2022 March 7

17:02 ICTSI continues Manila flagship expansion with new berth
16:57 SCZONE launches one-stop digital services for its investors
12:20 Austal launches 2nd of 6 evolved cape class patrol boats
11:05 King Abdulaziz Port sets container throughput record
10:48 Topsoe posts results for 2021
09:43 MABUX: Global bunker market does not have any firm trend amid high volatility on March 07.

2022 March 6

11:31 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Santa Barbara with Cargill
10:10 Ocean Winds, Aker Offshore Wind secure second Electric Business License for 1.2 GW floating offshore wind project in Ulsan, South Korea
09:02 Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas has awarded Island Drilling Company AS a contract for drilling the Gazania-1 well in South Africa

2022 March 5

17:11 Norebo registered as owner of Pella-Stapel LLC
16:46 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down seventh crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
16:20 Port of Rostov-on-Don serviced 1,123 ships over icebreaker assistance season
15:57 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-February 2022 fell by 10.8% YoY
15:35 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 34,612 pmt
15:14 Port of Duisburg starts enerPort II project
14:46 RF Transport Ministry warns Russian ship owners and shipping companies against calling at seaports of Europe and Canada
14:22 Throughput of Temryuk port in 2M’2022 fell by 9.6% YoY
14:21 Alfa Laval update on Ukraine and Russia
13:58 IAA PortNews’ congratulations on International Women’s Day
13:39 IMO calls Extraordinary Council Session
13:13 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2M’2022 rose by 75.5% YoY
12:51 Port of Taganrog handled over 479 thousand tonnes of cargo over winter navigation season
12:20 PortNews TV offers video of flag-raising ceremony on Ro-Ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky
11:48 Port of Azov handled 1.1 million tonnes of cargo over winter navigation season
11:17 PIL awards contract to build four 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel propulsion container vessels
10:42 Russian Railways expects considerable growth of railway-ferry cargo flow
10:39 Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and US pause participation in the meetings of the Arctic Council
10:20 Vladimir Putin assigned Leningrad Region Governor assistance in construction of Belarusian terminals
09:54 Some infrastructure and transport projects can be shifted to the right after foreign companies’ rejection of cooperation
09:33 Russia will improve its transport and logistics infrastructure and build ferries for Far East – Vladimir Putin
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 4

2022 March 4

18:46 Eureka’s first of three newbuilds has been launched
18:16 NAPA and ClassNK launch new data link to support 3D ship design approval process
17:55 New ferries on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line will eliminate risks of cargo transit across neighboring countries
17:36 SAFEEN Group reinforces harbour fleet with addition of ‘SEMAIH’ harbour tug
17:20 RINA and 5M Renewables sign MOU to develop the Floating Green Hydrogen Vessel Project
17:01 Kazakhstan to redirect cargoes located in Russia to Latvian ports
16:44 Valencia Containerised Freight Index falls by 0.19% in February after 18 consecutive months of growth
16:42 Prysmian to deliver the first interconnector between UK and Germany
16:18 North Star wins £100 million emergency vessel support work in UKCS
15:56 Kongsberg Maritime to provide propulsion system for new zero-emissions Scandlines ferry
15:49 Flag-raising ceremony held on Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky
15:02 Concept design for ammonia-fuel ready LNG-fueled vessel completed
14:23 TES accelerates Germany green energy hub development
14:18 Vostochny Port commences implementation of its investment project on development of Phase 3 waterfront
14:12 New LNG carrier for Edison delivered
13:32 Acotec launches Humidur® WF22, a special one-layer protection coating for wind farm industry
13:15 Equinor and bp sign agreement to transform South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into central hub for offshore wind industry
12:59 KN suspends acceptance of Novatek's cargoes at Lithuania’s LNG terminal
12:41 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for Japan’s first LNG-fueled ferry
12:13 ICTSI 2021 net income up 321% to US$428.57mln
11:59 PortNews Media Group compiled rating of bunker suppliers operating in port of Saint-Petersburg in 2021
11:32 Southern German exports back to pre-crisis level
11:23 Delivery of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole scheduled for July 2022