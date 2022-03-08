2022 March 8 12:19

Port of Melbourne awards contract to boost efficiency at Webb Dock East

Port of Melbourne (PoM) has confirmed works at Webb Dock East to reduce port congestion, improve efficiency and accommodate larger ships at Australia’s largest container and general cargo port, according to the company's release.

The project involves demolishing a redundant section of concrete and extending the quay line by 71 metres. The contract for the works has been awarded to Fitzgerald Constructions Australia, with completion scheduled for Q3, CY2023.

This project will restore Webb Dock East’s intended design capacity.

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) CEO Tim Vancampen says the investment from the Port of Melbourne is critical in optimising current assets to meet the demands of the industry and reduce overall delays and costs. VICT is also investing to boost efficiency at Webb Dock East.

”The $150m (in this phase) out of a total new investment of $235m by VICT will include two additional Ship to Shore Cranes (STS), six Auto Container Carriers (ACC) and six Auto Stacking Cranes (ASC), bringing the total STS cranes to seven. The additional infrastructure is expected to be operational in Q3 CY2023,” said Mr Vancampen.

The Webb Dock East project is the third of nine projects that form the 2050 Port Development Strategy – a blueprint for ensuring the port stands ready to accommodate the needs of a growing city and continues to make a major contribution to Victoria’s social and economic prosperity.