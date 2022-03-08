  • Home
  • News
  • DNV, Strohm, and the Non-Metallic Innovation Centre study reviews lifecycle carbon footprint of pipelines
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 8 13:13

    DNV, Strohm, and the Non-Metallic Innovation Centre study reviews lifecycle carbon footprint of pipelines

    DNV, Strohm, and the Non-Metallic Innovation Centre (NIC) have launched a report comparing the lifecycle carbon footprint of externally coated carbon steel pipe and thermoplastic composite pipes (TCP). The report shows that TCP has a significantly lower carbon footprint, in the range of 30-60%, than an equivalent carbon steel pipeline solution for the defined case study.

    The companies considered all steps of the lifecycle carbon footprint which is a measure of the direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with all activities in the product's life cycle, from material extraction and production to the end-of-life stage of the pipelines.

    The report outlines the results from a joint industry project (JIP) between DNV, Strohm, and NIC, focusing on the lifecycle of a 22 km pipeline transporting produced water for injection in a field outside Angola in Western Africa, with an operating lifetime of 20 years.

    About DNV

    DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry standards, and inspires and invents solutions.

    Whether assessing a new ship design, qualifying technology for a floating wind farm, analysing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company's supply chain, DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to manage technological and regulatory complexity with confidence.

    About Strohm

    Leading composite pipe technology company Strohm (formerly Airborne Oil & Gas) has the world’s largest track-record for Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) after being the first to bring the technology to the Oil & Gas industry in 2007. TCP reduces total installed and life cycle cost for subsea flowlines, jumpers and risers and has proven to reduce the CO2 footprint of pipeline infrastructures by more than 50%.

    The company is committed to driving sustainability with its range of TCP solutions which enable clients towards their net-zero carbon emissions targets and supports the renewables sector.

    TCP is a strong, non-corrosive, spoolable, lightweight technology which is delivered in long lengths, resulting in a significant reduction of transportation and installation costs. TCP is installed using small vessels or subsea pallets, significantly reducing CO2 emissions. It is also 100% recyclable.

    Strohm’s shareholders are Aker Solutions, Chevron Technology Ventures, Evonik Venture Capital, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Shell Ventures, Subsea 7, Sumitomo Corporation and the private equity investor, HPE Growth.

    The firm’s manufacturing facility is located at its headquarters in IJmuiden in The Netherlands. Strohm also has offices in Houston (US), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

    About the Non-Metallic Innovation Centre

    The Non-Metallic Innovation Centre (NIC) opened in September 2019, based at TWI’s headquarters near Cambridge. The NIC was formed as a partnership between TWI, and the oil and gas industry with the aim of advancing the use of non-metallic materials for industrial applications.

    The NIC initiates research programmes with partners from academic institutions, research centres, composite & polymer materials manufacturers and oil and gas companies. These research programmes will span Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 1-6 to enable the wider deployment of non-metallic materials primarily in the oil and gas industry.

Другие новости по темам: Strohm, Non-Metallic Innovation Centre, DNV  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 8

14:03 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue sharp fluctuations while upward trend continues on March 08
13:13 DNV, Strohm, and the Non-Metallic Innovation Centre study reviews lifecycle carbon footprint of pipelines
12:19 Port of Melbourne awards contract to boost efficiency at Webb Dock East
12:14 MEYER start-up ALFRED Maritime digitalizes shipbuilding and ship operation
12:13 Hapag-Lloyd updates its AL6 service connecting the Mediterranean and the US
11:11 ZIM to launch ZIM eCommerce Baltimore eXpress

2022 March 7

17:02 ICTSI continues Manila flagship expansion with new berth
16:57 SCZONE launches one-stop digital services for its investors
12:20 Austal launches 2nd of 6 evolved cape class patrol boats
11:05 King Abdulaziz Port sets container throughput record
10:48 Topsoe posts results for 2021
09:43 MABUX: Global bunker market does not have any firm trend amid high volatility on March 07.

2022 March 6

11:31 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Santa Barbara with Cargill
10:10 Ocean Winds, Aker Offshore Wind secure second Electric Business License for 1.2 GW floating offshore wind project in Ulsan, South Korea
09:02 Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas has awarded Island Drilling Company AS a contract for drilling the Gazania-1 well in South Africa

2022 March 5

17:11 Norebo registered as owner of Pella-Stapel LLC
16:46 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down seventh crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
16:20 Port of Rostov-on-Don serviced 1,123 ships over icebreaker assistance season
15:57 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-February 2022 fell by 10.8% YoY
15:35 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 34,612 pmt
15:14 Port of Duisburg starts enerPort II project
14:46 RF Transport Ministry warns Russian ship owners and shipping companies against calling at seaports of Europe and Canada
14:22 Throughput of Temryuk port in 2M’2022 fell by 9.6% YoY
14:21 Alfa Laval update on Ukraine and Russia
13:58 IAA PortNews’ congratulations on International Women’s Day
13:39 IMO calls Extraordinary Council Session
13:13 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2M’2022 rose by 75.5% YoY
12:51 Port of Taganrog handled over 479 thousand tonnes of cargo over winter navigation season
12:20 PortNews TV offers video of flag-raising ceremony on Ro-Ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky
11:48 Port of Azov handled 1.1 million tonnes of cargo over winter navigation season
11:17 PIL awards contract to build four 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel propulsion container vessels
10:42 Russian Railways expects considerable growth of railway-ferry cargo flow
10:39 Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and US pause participation in the meetings of the Arctic Council
10:20 Vladimir Putin assigned Leningrad Region Governor assistance in construction of Belarusian terminals
09:54 Some infrastructure and transport projects can be shifted to the right after foreign companies’ rejection of cooperation
09:33 Russia will improve its transport and logistics infrastructure and build ferries for Far East – Vladimir Putin
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 4

2022 March 4

18:46 Eureka’s first of three newbuilds has been launched
18:16 NAPA and ClassNK launch new data link to support 3D ship design approval process
17:55 New ferries on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line will eliminate risks of cargo transit across neighboring countries
17:36 SAFEEN Group reinforces harbour fleet with addition of ‘SEMAIH’ harbour tug
17:20 RINA and 5M Renewables sign MOU to develop the Floating Green Hydrogen Vessel Project
17:01 Kazakhstan to redirect cargoes located in Russia to Latvian ports
16:44 Valencia Containerised Freight Index falls by 0.19% in February after 18 consecutive months of growth
16:42 Prysmian to deliver the first interconnector between UK and Germany
16:18 North Star wins £100 million emergency vessel support work in UKCS
15:56 Kongsberg Maritime to provide propulsion system for new zero-emissions Scandlines ferry
15:49 Flag-raising ceremony held on Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky
15:02 Concept design for ammonia-fuel ready LNG-fueled vessel completed
14:23 TES accelerates Germany green energy hub development
14:18 Vostochny Port commences implementation of its investment project on development of Phase 3 waterfront
14:12 New LNG carrier for Edison delivered
13:32 Acotec launches Humidur® WF22, a special one-layer protection coating for wind farm industry
13:15 Equinor and bp sign agreement to transform South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into central hub for offshore wind industry
12:59 KN suspends acceptance of Novatek's cargoes at Lithuania’s LNG terminal
12:41 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for Japan’s first LNG-fueled ferry
12:13 ICTSI 2021 net income up 321% to US$428.57mln
11:59 PortNews Media Group compiled rating of bunker suppliers operating in port of Saint-Petersburg in 2021
11:32 Southern German exports back to pre-crisis level
11:23 Delivery of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole scheduled for July 2022