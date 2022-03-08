2022 March 8 13:13

DNV, Strohm, and the Non-Metallic Innovation Centre study reviews lifecycle carbon footprint of pipelines

DNV, Strohm, and the Non-Metallic Innovation Centre (NIC) have launched a report comparing the lifecycle carbon footprint of externally coated carbon steel pipe and thermoplastic composite pipes (TCP). The report shows that TCP has a significantly lower carbon footprint, in the range of 30-60%, than an equivalent carbon steel pipeline solution for the defined case study.

The companies considered all steps of the lifecycle carbon footprint which is a measure of the direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with all activities in the product's life cycle, from material extraction and production to the end-of-life stage of the pipelines.

The report outlines the results from a joint industry project (JIP) between DNV, Strohm, and NIC, focusing on the lifecycle of a 22 km pipeline transporting produced water for injection in a field outside Angola in Western Africa, with an operating lifetime of 20 years.



About DNV

DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry standards, and inspires and invents solutions.

Whether assessing a new ship design, qualifying technology for a floating wind farm, analysing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company's supply chain, DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to manage technological and regulatory complexity with confidence.

About Strohm

Leading composite pipe technology company Strohm (formerly Airborne Oil & Gas) has the world’s largest track-record for Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) after being the first to bring the technology to the Oil & Gas industry in 2007. TCP reduces total installed and life cycle cost for subsea flowlines, jumpers and risers and has proven to reduce the CO2 footprint of pipeline infrastructures by more than 50%.

The company is committed to driving sustainability with its range of TCP solutions which enable clients towards their net-zero carbon emissions targets and supports the renewables sector.

TCP is a strong, non-corrosive, spoolable, lightweight technology which is delivered in long lengths, resulting in a significant reduction of transportation and installation costs. TCP is installed using small vessels or subsea pallets, significantly reducing CO2 emissions. It is also 100% recyclable.

Strohm’s shareholders are Aker Solutions, Chevron Technology Ventures, Evonik Venture Capital, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Shell Ventures, Subsea 7, Sumitomo Corporation and the private equity investor, HPE Growth.

The firm’s manufacturing facility is located at its headquarters in IJmuiden in The Netherlands. Strohm also has offices in Houston (US), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).



About the Non-Metallic Innovation Centre

The Non-Metallic Innovation Centre (NIC) opened in September 2019, based at TWI’s headquarters near Cambridge. The NIC was formed as a partnership between TWI, and the oil and gas industry with the aim of advancing the use of non-metallic materials for industrial applications.

The NIC initiates research programmes with partners from academic institutions, research centres, composite & polymer materials manufacturers and oil and gas companies. These research programmes will span Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 1-6 to enable the wider deployment of non-metallic materials primarily in the oil and gas industry.