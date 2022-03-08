2022 March 8 12:13

Hapag-Lloyd updates its AL6 service connecting the Mediterranean and the US

Hapag-Lloyd is updating the rotation of its Atlantic Loop 6 (AL6) service connecting the Mediterranean and the East Coast of the United States, according to the company's release.

First week: coverage of all the Mediterranean ports within the service: Algeciras, Livorno, Genoa, Fos-sur-Mer, Barcelona, Valencia. In the USA, the service will cover the ports of Norfolk, Savannah and Miami. New York will be omitted.

Second week: all the above Mediterranean ports will be covered, and in the USA, the service will only cover New York. Norfolk, Savannah and Miami will be omitted.

This rotation change is scheduled to start in May 2022, and has been implemented indefinitely to improve service's schedule reliability. The first vessel that will present this change is MV CMA CGM Dalila V. 013W that will be omitting New York and had an expected time of arrival on May 8, 2022.