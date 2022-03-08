2022 March 8 11:11

ZIM to launch ZIM eCommerce Baltimore eXpress

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced the launch of ZIM Ecommerce Baltimore Express (ZXB), a new and speedy e-commerce service, in March 2022, according to the company's release.

ZXB will operate on the following route:

Yantian – Cai Mep - Baltimore – New York – Boston – Yantian

The service will commence with a bi-weekly frequency and build up to weekly within a few months. Exact schedule and vessels line up will be published in the coming days.

ZXB will be operated exclusively by ZIM, offering customers a wide range of advantages including the fastest transit time to Baltimore; guaranteed space and equipment without rolling; late cutoff from Asia ports; dedicated out-of-gate lane to avoid queues in Baltimore; and expedited rail/air/road connections to inland destinations. All wrapped with ZIM’s unique “A2Z” customer centric customer service offering.

