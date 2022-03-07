  • Home
  • News
  • ICTSI continues Manila flagship expansion with new berth
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 7 17:02

    ICTSI continues Manila flagship expansion with new berth

    International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) continues to expand capacity of its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) with the ongoing development of another berth – Berth 8, according to the company's release.

    The construction of the new berth, which will be done in two phases, will allow MICT to handle increasing volume demand and serve new-generation container ships that can carry up to 18,000 TEUs. With the growing trend towards larger container ships, the MICT will be ready to service these very large container ships with ease and efficiency.

    Currently under design, Berth 8 will add a total of 400 meters quay and up to 12 hectares of yard area in phases. Along with port equipment, the expansion is estimated to cost P15 billion. Water alongside will be initially dredged to a depth of 13.5 meters with potential further deepening to 15 meters draft.

    The full build, including Berths 6 and 7 and combined with the 1,300 meters of Berths 1 – 5, will give MICT a total berth length of 2,300 meters and expand the MICT berthing and total capacities by 21 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

    Berths 6 and 7, which became operational in 2012 and 2014, respectively, can accommodate Neo-Panamax vessels with maximum capacities of up to 15,500 TEUs. Berth 7 was expanded by another 150 meters in 2021, creating a 600-meter contiguous quay with Berth 6. The two berths are currently equipped with five quay cranes but are designed to operate with six. The sixth quay crane is scheduled for delivery in July 2023, along with two other quay cranes for Berth 4. On completion, Berth 8 will be equipped with at least four quay cranes – two of which will be delivered in 2025 – which will be the largest in the terminal and in the country.

    Aside from the construction of Berth 8, ICTSI has commenced the modernization of Berths 1 to 5 and their backup and yard areas. The project includes the installation of additional reefer racks by April to accommodate approximately 300 TEUs of reefer cargo.

    In March, eight new hybrid RTGs are scheduled to be deployed that will increase the terminal’s hybrid fleet to 40 units. MICT has been deploying hybrids into its operations since 2018 to reduce carbon emissions and as part of its continued efforts towards being the most sustainable facility in the Philippines.

    Aside from building infrastructure and acquiring new port equipment, ICTSI has also been investing in technology to increase efficiency and productivity of its flagship operation. In 2020, MICT was among the pilot terminals in the ICTSI Group to leverage blockchain technology by joining the TradeLens platform developed by IBM and Maersk. ICTSI has also recently partnered with PLDT Inc., the largest telecommunications company.

    ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC. (ICTSI)

    Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Другие новости по темам: ICTSI  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 7

17:02 ICTSI continues Manila flagship expansion with new berth
16:57 SCZONE launches one-stop digital services for its investors
12:20 Austal launches 2nd of 6 evolved cape class patrol boats
11:05 King Abdulaziz Port sets container throughput record
10:48 Topsoe posts results for 2021
09:43 MABUX: Global bunker market does not have any firm trend amid high volatility on March 07.

2022 March 6

11:31 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Santa Barbara with Cargill
10:10 Ocean Winds, Aker Offshore Wind secure second Electric Business License for 1.2 GW floating offshore wind project in Ulsan, South Korea
09:02 Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas has awarded Island Drilling Company AS a contract for drilling the Gazania-1 well in South Africa

2022 March 5

17:11 Norebo registered as owner of Pella-Stapel LLC
16:46 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down seventh crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
16:20 Port of Rostov-on-Don serviced 1,123 ships over icebreaker assistance season
15:57 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-February 2022 fell by 10.8% YoY
15:35 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 34,612 pmt
15:14 Port of Duisburg starts enerPort II project
14:46 RF Transport Ministry warns Russian ship owners and shipping companies against calling at seaports of Europe and Canada
14:22 Throughput of Temryuk port in 2M’2022 fell by 9.6% YoY
14:21 Alfa Laval update on Ukraine and Russia
13:58 IAA PortNews’ congratulations on International Women’s Day
13:39 IMO calls Extraordinary Council Session
13:13 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2M’2022 rose by 75.5% YoY
12:51 Port of Taganrog handled over 479 thousand tonnes of cargo over winter navigation season
12:20 PortNews TV offers video of flag-raising ceremony on Ro-Ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky
11:48 Port of Azov handled 1.1 million tonnes of cargo over winter navigation season
11:17 PIL awards contract to build four 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel propulsion container vessels
10:42 Russian Railways expects considerable growth of railway-ferry cargo flow
10:39 Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and US pause participation in the meetings of the Arctic Council
10:20 Vladimir Putin assigned Leningrad Region Governor assistance in construction of Belarusian terminals
09:54 Some infrastructure and transport projects can be shifted to the right after foreign companies’ rejection of cooperation
09:33 Russia will improve its transport and logistics infrastructure and build ferries for Far East – Vladimir Putin
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 4

2022 March 4

18:46 Eureka’s first of three newbuilds has been launched
18:16 NAPA and ClassNK launch new data link to support 3D ship design approval process
17:55 New ferries on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line will eliminate risks of cargo transit across neighboring countries
17:36 SAFEEN Group reinforces harbour fleet with addition of ‘SEMAIH’ harbour tug
17:20 RINA and 5M Renewables sign MOU to develop the Floating Green Hydrogen Vessel Project
17:01 Kazakhstan to redirect cargoes located in Russia to Latvian ports
16:44 Valencia Containerised Freight Index falls by 0.19% in February after 18 consecutive months of growth
16:42 Prysmian to deliver the first interconnector between UK and Germany
16:18 North Star wins £100 million emergency vessel support work in UKCS
15:56 Kongsberg Maritime to provide propulsion system for new zero-emissions Scandlines ferry
15:49 Flag-raising ceremony held on Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky
15:02 Concept design for ammonia-fuel ready LNG-fueled vessel completed
14:23 TES accelerates Germany green energy hub development
14:18 Vostochny Port commences implementation of its investment project on development of Phase 3 waterfront
14:12 New LNG carrier for Edison delivered
13:32 Acotec launches Humidur® WF22, a special one-layer protection coating for wind farm industry
13:15 Equinor and bp sign agreement to transform South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into central hub for offshore wind industry
12:59 KN suspends acceptance of Novatek's cargoes at Lithuania’s LNG terminal
12:41 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for Japan’s first LNG-fueled ferry
12:13 ICTSI 2021 net income up 321% to US$428.57mln
11:59 PortNews Media Group compiled rating of bunker suppliers operating in port of Saint-Petersburg in 2021
11:32 Southern German exports back to pre-crisis level
11:23 Delivery of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole scheduled for July 2022
10:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2022 fell by 10% YoY
10:36 Maersk temporarily stops acceptance of all new bookings to/from St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad and Novorossiysk
10:14 MABUX: Global bunker market does not have any firm trend amid high volatility on March 04.
09:45 Crude oil futures continue rising
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 3

2022 March 3

19:26 IEA prepares 10-point plan to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas