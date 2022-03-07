2022 March 7 17:02

ICTSI continues Manila flagship expansion with new berth

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) continues to expand capacity of its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) with the ongoing development of another berth – Berth 8, according to the company's release.

The construction of the new berth, which will be done in two phases, will allow MICT to handle increasing volume demand and serve new-generation container ships that can carry up to 18,000 TEUs. With the growing trend towards larger container ships, the MICT will be ready to service these very large container ships with ease and efficiency.

Currently under design, Berth 8 will add a total of 400 meters quay and up to 12 hectares of yard area in phases. Along with port equipment, the expansion is estimated to cost P15 billion. Water alongside will be initially dredged to a depth of 13.5 meters with potential further deepening to 15 meters draft.



The full build, including Berths 6 and 7 and combined with the 1,300 meters of Berths 1 – 5, will give MICT a total berth length of 2,300 meters and expand the MICT berthing and total capacities by 21 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

Berths 6 and 7, which became operational in 2012 and 2014, respectively, can accommodate Neo-Panamax vessels with maximum capacities of up to 15,500 TEUs. Berth 7 was expanded by another 150 meters in 2021, creating a 600-meter contiguous quay with Berth 6. The two berths are currently equipped with five quay cranes but are designed to operate with six. The sixth quay crane is scheduled for delivery in July 2023, along with two other quay cranes for Berth 4. On completion, Berth 8 will be equipped with at least four quay cranes – two of which will be delivered in 2025 – which will be the largest in the terminal and in the country.

Aside from the construction of Berth 8, ICTSI has commenced the modernization of Berths 1 to 5 and their backup and yard areas. The project includes the installation of additional reefer racks by April to accommodate approximately 300 TEUs of reefer cargo.

In March, eight new hybrid RTGs are scheduled to be deployed that will increase the terminal’s hybrid fleet to 40 units. MICT has been deploying hybrids into its operations since 2018 to reduce carbon emissions and as part of its continued efforts towards being the most sustainable facility in the Philippines.

Aside from building infrastructure and acquiring new port equipment, ICTSI has also been investing in technology to increase efficiency and productivity of its flagship operation. In 2020, MICT was among the pilot terminals in the ICTSI Group to leverage blockchain technology by joining the TradeLens platform developed by IBM and Maersk. ICTSI has also recently partnered with PLDT Inc., the largest telecommunications company.



