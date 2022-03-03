2022 March 3 17:38

Rosterminalugol’s investments in environmental activities total RUB 3 billion in 2018-2025

Image source: Rosterminalugol

Rosterminalugol entered a consortium of Carbon-Neutral Transport project participants

Investments of Rosterminalugol JSC under its environment protection programme covering a period between 2018 and 2025 total RUB 3 billion, Aleksey Kalachev, Director for Industrial and Environmental Safety, UMMC, said at the international conference CCTT/RUT (MIIT) International Conference "Carbon Regulation and Decarbonization of Transport", according to the stevedore..



“Rosterminalugol is quite a young terminal initially built for coal handling. Therefore, its design took into account the cargo specifics and the environmental standards”, emphasized Aleksey Kalachev.



The stevedoring company applies a package of best available technologies approved by an ad-hoc reference book ИТС 46-2019 “Reduction of pollutant emission and discharge in the course of storing and stacking of goods”.



Among them are dust suppression, aspiration, wind suppression and cleaning systems.



At the forum, Rosterminalugol signed an agreement with Russian University of Transport (RUT MIIT) on entering into a consortium of Carbon-Neutral Transport project participants.



According to Aleksey Kalachev, in 2022, the terminal will put into operation a 2-km long 20-m high wind protection screen around a storage yard. In 2023, the storage facility’s system of dust suppression will be expanded with 15 mobile snow generators.



Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the North-West region of Russia. In 2021, the terminal handled 24.4 million tonnes of coal.

Rosterminalugol is fitted the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines. The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.