2022 March 3 14:50

Marine Rescue Service to find subcontractor for construction of terminal in Pionersky

Allocations for construction works will exceed RUB 3 billion

FSBI Marine Rescue Service has announced an open competition in electronic form for implementation of subcontract works under the following project: “Construction of port infrastructure in Kaliningrad seaport. International terminal for cruise and passenger ships in Pionersky, the Kaliningrad Region.”

According to the official portal for public procurement, initial (maximum) price of the contract – RUB 3,018,418,356,090.

Bidding deadline - 18 March 2022 with the results to be announced on March 22.

The project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region is being implemented in pursuance of the presidential order dated 5 October 2013 (No Пр-2368) and the governmental order dated 14 October 2013 (No АД-П9-7317). The project is included into the Sea Transport sub-programme of Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021”.

The project is expected to annually ensure up to 110 calls of cruise ships with at least 225,000 cruise passengers and 312 calls of ferries able to carry 80,000 passengers and 80,000 Ro-Ro units.

The construction works have been suspended. Disruption of the construction deadlines should be attributed to two factors: damage of the construction structures by a storm in January 2019 and nonfulfillment of obligations by a contractor with a failure to meet the construction schedule.

General Contractor for completion of port infrastructure development under the project on construction of international terminal in Pionersky is Marine Rescue Service.

