2022 March 3 12:37

Baltic Workboats to build fully electric passenger and bicycle ferry

Baltic Workboats says it has signed a contract to build a fully electric passenger and bicycle ferry for Belgian operator DAB Vloot. The Ferry 19 Electric will have Corvus Orca Energy battery pack installed as a source for propulsion power and electric propulsion system will be supplied by Danfoss Editron. To cover auxiliary power consumption, solar panels are installed on the sunroof. The vessel’s battery and electric propulsion system is integrated into Baltic Workboats IAMCS which guarantees seamless control and monitoring of whole system from single station. Ferry 19 Electric will be supplied with automatic shore charging system developed in-house by Baltic Workboats. The vessel is designed for 50 passengers and 25 bicycles.

