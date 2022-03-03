2022 March 3 10:33

Concept of protective breakwater for container terminal in Świnoujście is ready

Szczecin and Swinoujscie Seaports Authority SA says there is already a concept of a protective breakwater for the container terminal in Świnoujście.

The construction of a protective breakwater for the container terminal in Świnoujście is getting closer. His concept was just born. If all goes according to plan, the new breakwater should be ready in five years.

According to the assumptions, three years are planned for designing and obtaining appropriate permits. It will take another two years to build the breakwater. Agreements are currently underway as to who will implement this investment, namely whether ZMPSiŚ S.A. or the Maritime Office in Szczecin.

"Let us recall that at the end of last year, on November 17, the Sejm of the Republic of Poland adopted an amendment to the act on special solutions related to the prevention, prevention and combating of COVID-19, other infectious diseases and the crisis situations caused by them, and some other acts. As a result of the adopted legislative changes, the share capital of the company Zarzad Morskich Portów Szczecin and Świnoujście will be increased", says the statement.

The amendment indicated that the minister responsible for the budget - at the request of the minister responsible for maritime economy - would hand over Treasury securities to the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority to be used to increase the company's share capital. The act stipulates that the nominal value of these securities may not exceed PLN 360 million. These are funds intended for the construction of a breakwater to protect the future container terminal in Świnoujście.

The construction of a deepwater container terminal in Świnoujście is a great opportunity to strengthen and consolidate the market position of the Szczecin-Świnoujście port complex. The location of the terminal in Świnoujście will enable the service of a rich, international infrastructure and customer service from the Baltic Sea area. The terminal will provide added value for the entire national economy. The planned annual handling capacity of the terminal is 2 million TEU, i.e. standard 20-foot containers. The condition for the success of the entire project is to provide an appropriate access infrastructure to the terminal, which is currently being implemented.

Currently, ZMPSiŚ S.A. is undergoing a procedure, the culmination of which will be the selection of an investor who will build the terminal and be its operator. We should get to know the investor this year. The terminal is scheduled to start operating in 2025/26. (Monika Woźniak-Lewandowska).