2022 March 3 10:10

MABUX World Bunker Index demonstrated upward changes on Mar.01

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated upward changes on Mar.01:

380 HSFO - USD/MT – 659.89 (+33.89)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 860.73 (+52.25)

MGO - USD/MT – 982.65 (+56.90)

As of Mar.02, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $7 (minus $9 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $31 (minus $26 the day before), in Houston by plus $12 (plus $27 the day before). In Singapore this fuel grade remained undercharged by minus $26 (minus $34 the day before),. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah - the undercharge level increased by $57 on Mar.02 and this fuel grade became overcharged.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Mar. 01 in three out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $44 (plus $14 the day before), Singapore - plus $60 (plus $24 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $89 (plus $56 the day before). In Houston MABUX MBP Index 100% correlated to DBP Index - (plus $35 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah and Houston where the overcharge level decreased by $36 and $35 respectively on Mar.02.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Mar.02: in Rotterdam - minus $ 25 (minus $12 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 42 (minus $31 the day before), in Fujairah – by minus $15 (plus $29 the day before). This fuel grade remained overcharged in Houston by plus $23 (plus $98 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston, where the overcharge level decreased by $75.

We expect global bunker prices may continue to rise today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 25-30 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 30-35 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase 35-40 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com