2022 March 3 09:29

Crude oil futures rise on concerns over disruption of supplies

Oil prices rose by 3.61%-3.98%

As of 3 March 2022, 08:00 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 3.98% higher at $117.43 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 3.61% to $114.59 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are increasing on concerns over disruption of supplies.